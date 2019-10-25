Nicole Thomas has been with Wells Fargo and its predecessor banks (Including First Union and Wachovia) for over 17 years, currently working in the Connecticut RCBO as a Relationship Manager. During this time she has held various roles including Training Manager, Sales Coach, Business Associate, and Business Banking Relationship Manager in both Connecticut and New York markets. She has completed formal credit training with Wells Fargo including The College of Credit, Moody’s Risk Analysis, and Omega Training. Nicole holds her Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from Charter Oak State College. Active in community service, Nicole serves as an International Team Leader for both The Fuller Center and Habitat for Humanity. She has led over 10 teams across the globe to build houses, including Malawi, Chile, Peru, China, Armenia, and most recently to aid in the recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. Nicole’s passion for philanthropy also extends to her role as a Corporate Engagement Specialist for The American Red Cross to support fundraising and corporate participation in Connecticut. She is also serving her third year as a Market Analyst for Wells Fargo’s Global Fellows Program where she works with Bankers without Borders to improve financial literacy programs, develop financial modeling tools, and help companies expand in India. Nicole is an active member of the Women’s, Pride, and Hispanic Wells Fargo Team Member Networks. She is also active in Special Olympics, Westchester Food Bank Events, financial mentoring, and school feeding programs in Africa.