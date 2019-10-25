Krystina Murawski is the Owner and Founder of Noomi® [new-me], an organic peanut butter (PB) and lifestyle brand out of Hartsdale, NY. She founded the company in April 2018 with a vision to inspire people to create their best life and pursue what they are passionate about—to find their “new me.” At just under a year in business, Krystina joined the Specialty Food Association (SFA), and Noomi’s signature blend of organic PB won the SFA’s 2019 “New Product” sofi™ Award in the Nut Butter, Seed Butter category—a top honor in the $140BN specialty food industry. Her product was one of 148 winners selected by a national panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries across 39 Awards categories. In addition to managing Noomi, Krystina works full-time as an AVP, Communication Consultant & Copywriter at iptiQ by Swiss Re in Armonk, NY. She is a driven communications professional with more than eight years in the marketing industry, building brands and strengthening B2B and B2C relationships through her marcomm expertise. When she’s not consuming or creating peanut butter, she enjoys running, cooking, and training agility with her three year old Pomeranian, Jaxston (“Jax”) Gandalf. Krystina also loves to travel internationally; her favorite adventures to date have been exploring Egypt and Vietnam, and hiking in Patagonia, Machu Picchu and the Swiss Alps.