Chelsea Merola is a creative director and marketer with a professional background in beauty-specific content creation and visual storytelling. Currently, she is the creative director at Grande Cosmetics, a prestige-beauty brand & industry leader that specializes in results-driven cosmetics. Chelsea started her career at Grande upon completion of her degree in digital & studio art with a concentration in graphic & web design from the State University of New York At Oneonta. There, she worked her way up from an entry level designer to a director role in just under three years at the age of twenty-five. By then, she had completely revamped the brand image, developed campaign strategies for the budding beauty brand’s digital advertising and e-commerce site, & organized a redesign of the collection’s product packaging. Her work can be found on display in major cosmetic retailers such as Sephora, Ulta, and Macy’s as well as in industry leading magazine publications such as Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Allure.

Chelsea possesses a playful aesthetic that is as conceptual as it is compelling and her passion lies in creating scroll-stopping content. She considers herself a life-long learner and is excited about the changes happening in the industry. In a statement she said: “To me, this is by far the most rewarding and exciting time to be working in beauty. Millennials have undoubtedly led the way in terms of moving the sector away from rigid beauty standards by demanding more socially-conscious companies. Instead of capitalizing on insecurity, beauty labels are increasingly embracing more positive, empowering messaging while expanding diversity and inclusion. I couldn’t be happier to play a part in this shift. It’s what makes my work all the more fulfilling and what enables me to show up to my job excited each day.”