Theresa Baker is a Director in the Healthcare Sponsor Finance Group of Webster Bank, where she originates new deals and oversees the execution of leveraged loans to healthcare companies in the lower middle market. Prior to joining Webster Bank in 2017, Ms. Baker was a Senior Vice President at Jefferies Finance, LLC in New York City, where she structured and underwrote leveraged loan transactions in a broad range of industries, including telecom, aerospace & defense, gaming, and business services. Prior to Jefferies, Ms. Baker worked as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Stamford. Ms. Baker is a graduate of Quinnipiac University and a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Connecticut. Ms. Baker resides in Stamford with her husband and three young children. She is an avid supporter of Stamford Public Schools, and in providing equal educational opportunities to all Stamford children. Ms. Baker serves on the Executive Board of the Parent Faculty Organization at her neighborhood elementary school, and chairs multiple fundraising activities which have raised over $35,000 during the past 3 years to fund field trips, enrichment activities, technology, new books for the media center, and basic classroom supplies. In addition, Ms. Baker is an active financial supporter of Future 5, the United Way, Inspirica, Pacific House, and the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County. In between working, volunteering, and shuttling kids to ice hockey and basketball, Ms. Baker enjoys photography and cooking.