Amanda Ayala is a pop singer-songwriter from New York. She made her first major music breakthrough auditioning as a contestant on NBC’s Emmy Award winning show “The Voice”. Amanda grew up listening to Pat Benatar and Joan Jett with her mom. Amanda started performing at age three and started her own rock band at age 12. They played at restaurants and school talent shows and even booked a huge gig in New York City. Her first performance on the show was a rendition of “Mississippi Queen” by Mountain. Her audition resulted in turning 3 out of the 4 judges chairs. Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams, and Blake Shelton competed with one another to get this talented artist on their team. Blake Shelton praised her raspy vocals while Pharrell loved her “beautiful tone”. With much deliberation, Amanda chose Team Adam. Throughout the process of being on “The Voice”, Amanda was able to work with the legendary John Fogerty on “The Voice”. Her performances garnered attention from stars such as Leslie West and Brad Paisley. Her singles “Mississippi Queen” and “Edge of Seventeen” debuted within the Top 100 iTunes Rock Chart, which is a major milestone for an upcoming artist. Amanda was most recently on AmazonPrime’s Television show “Who Will Rock You?” Season 2. The show features celebrity judges, including nationally syndicated radio host Kerri Kassem and rock icon Dee Snider. Amanda placed in the Top 12 as a quarterfinalist in the competition.