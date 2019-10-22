Leases totaling over 32,000 square feet at 1 Dock St. in Stamford have been signed, according to Newmark Knight Frank.

An undisclosed tenant took the entire 5th floor of the building – 16,713 square feet – while The Cholula Food Co. signed for 11,500 square feet on part of the 6th floor along with the entire 7th floor.

Both tenants were represented by James Ritman, executive vice president and managing director, and Janey Steinmetz, associate director at NKF. The two new leases, along with an expansion that nearly tripled the footprint of current tenant Six One Commodities to 4,600 square feet, made up the bulk of the building’s recent leasing activity.

NKF’s Senior Managing Director Tim Rorick and Associate Jack McDermott represented landlord Juster Properties and ClearRock Properties.

The modern loft-style of the revived and repurposed factory, as well as ease of access to nearby highways and the Stamford Metro-North Railroad station, made the office building an attractive option, Rorick said.

“The demand for train-centric office product remains strong, as evidenced by these new leases,” he said. “Office space that offers a convenient location with a modern twist is hard to come by.”

NKF also assisted with the relocation of two current tenants in the building to accommodate the larger space requirements of the two new tenants.