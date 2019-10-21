Stamford’s DanielCare Caring Choice is acquired by NJ’s CareFinders

DanielCare Caring Choice, a Stamford-based provider of personal home care services, has been acquired by the New Jersey-headquartered home health care provider CareFinders. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

DanielCare was founded in 2007 and offers Medicare, Medicaid and private pay personal care services. Its clinicians include nurses, physical therapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers and certified nurse assistants. CareFinders has Connecticut offices in Bridgeport and Waterbury and 19 offices in New Jersey.

“I believe we have found true partners,” said Daniel Kraus, the founder of DanielCare who will become executive director of CareFinders CT. “Our organizations share common values, a mission to deliver the highest quality of care, and a passion for achieving meaningful impact in our patients’ lives each and every day. This is an exciting change that will benefit our clients, our caregivers, and our healthcare partners and I am excited to help lead this charge.”