CareMount opens new Yorktown Heights office

CareMount Medical has consolidated its three Yorktown offices into a new 40,000-square-foot office building at 355 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights.

CareMount had been operating at 1825 and 1940 Commerce St. and 225 Veterans Road.

Thirteen specialties, urgent care, radiology, and lab services are housed in the new facility. While the building is open seven days a week, office hours vary by specialty and service.

“We are able to provide our patients a one-stop-shop for their healthcare needs,” said Scott D. Hayworth, president and CEO of CareMount Medical. “Patients will also enjoy the convenience of a new state-of-the-art MRI in the community. As we continue to grow across New York state, our mission remains to offer our patients healthcare that revolves around them and now in a beautiful new office our patients will look forward to visiting.”

The MRI unit in the new building is GE’s 1.5T Signa Voyager, which is said to provide enhanced imaging capabilities while offering greater patient comfort through shorter and quieter scans and a wider bore which is easier on patients who are claustrophobic or have wide shoulders or may not fit into a traditional MRI enclosure.

Orthopedics, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, urology and internal medicine are among the specialties practiced at the new office. Colorectal surgery and dermatology are among the specialties now being offered, which were not available at CareMount’s former Yorktown locations.

CareMount Medical is the largest independent multispecialty medical group in New York state with more than 640,000 patients seen at more than 45 locations throughout Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia, and Ulster counties and New York City.

Founded in 1946 as Mount Kisco Medical Group, CareMount now has more than 600 physicians and advanced practice professionals covering more than 40 different medical specialties.