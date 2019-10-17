Norwalk bookkeeper pleads guilty to tax fraud and embezzlement charges

The owner of a Norwalk bookkeeping service has waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an embezzlement scheme.

Penni Sherman, also known as Penni Parker, operated PSP Accounting & Bookkeeping and had a client base of local businesses. According to the charges brought against her, Sherman stole a total of $418,197.09 from clients between 2011 and 2018 and used the funds to cover personal expenses ranging from paying credit card bills and using salon services.

Sherman omitted the embezzled funds and other business receipts on her federal income tax returns, which the Internal Revenue Service estimated as totaling $125,167.

When confronted about the embezzlement, Sherman returned $163,730 to one of her victims. She has pleaded guilty in Bridgeport federal court to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, and one count of making and subscribing a false tax return, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of three years.

Sherman also agreed to make full restitution to victims and to the IRS. She is released pending sentencing, which is not yet scheduled.