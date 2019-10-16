Blue Ox bringing axe-throwing business to Bridgeport

Blue Ox Axe Throwing is opening its second Connecticut location at 1558 Barnum Ave. in Bridgeport on Friday.

“Our first facility opened in Wallingford in August of 2018 and quickly became Connecticut’s highest-rated axe-throwing venue,” CEO/Founder Gerald Ferraro said. “Now, due to booming growth and increased industry recognition, we have an opportunity to expand our footprint in the state and open a location that is more central for our regulars from Fairfield County.”

The new location will be in a 4,500-square-foot space in the Barnum Avenue Business Center and feature six lanes with two targets in each lane.

Customers can book either a one-hour “open throw” session designed for smaller groups or a two-hour “social throw” session for larger groups that includes instructions. The cost per thrower is $35 and a minimum of three throwers is required.

Blue Ox allows customers to bring their own beer, wine, cider, seltzers and wine coolers, but no hard liquor.

The company expects to open additional locations in Cranston, Rhode Island; Dayton, Ohio; and Portland, Oregon next year.