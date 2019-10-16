Sikorsky unveils design for Raider X helicopter

Sikorsky has unveiled the design of its Raider X, a new line of light-attack reconnaissance helicopter.

According to the Stratford-based division of Lockheed Martin, the new helicopter uses the company’s X2 rigid rotor technology to achieve greater improved maneuverability, low-speed and off-axis hovering, and upgraded acceleration and braking. Sikorsky also highlighted its modern open systems architecture-based avionics and mission systems, which can offer “plug-and-play” options for computing, sensors, survivability and weapons.

Sikorsky unveiled the prototype for Raider X for consideration in the U.S. Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft earlier this week during the Association of the United States Army’s annual conference in Washington, D.C.

“Raider X is the culmination of decades of development and a testament to our innovation and passion for solving our customers’ needs,” Sikorsky President Dan Schultz said. “By leveraging the strength of the entire Lockheed Martin Corp. we will deliver the only solution that gives the U.S. Army the superiority needed to meet its mission requirements.”