Westport’s BioSig Technologies bypasses Connecticut to open R&D center in Minnesota

For the second time in three months, a Fairfield County technology company has looked beyond Connecticut for creating a new research and development center.

BioSig Technologies Inc., a Westport-headquartered medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform to upgrade electrocardiogram and intracardiac signals, is opening a technology development office at Discovery Square, a 16-block life science hub in Rochester, Minnesota. Discovery Square is a part of Destination Medical Center, a public-private partnership created by the Mayo Clinic and other private sector developers along with public funding from the city of Rochester, Olmsted County and the state of Minnesota.

BioSig’s new office focus on research and product development to support its current and future projects in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic and Mayo Ventures.

“We have been most impressed with the DMC team and their dedication to position Rochester as the world’s premier destination for health and wellness,” said Kenneth L. Londoner, chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies. “This initiative should come as no surprise to anyone who has visited Mayo Clinic and had a privilege to work with its outstanding physician innovators, and we are honored to join the thriving life science community of Rochester.”

BioSig’s decision to move its development center out of state follows the August announcement by Norwalk-headquartered Xerox Corp. to open a technology center in Cary, North Carolina, with a goal of creating 600 jobs.