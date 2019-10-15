Canterbury School breaks ground on new steers center

Canterbury School in New Milford officially broke ground on a new construction project that has been years in the making – the Steers Center —named for supporters and trustees Lauren and Bob Steers.

Situated in the middle of the 150-acre campus, the 22,000-square-foot building will open in the fall of 2020 and be the epicenter of student life and innovative interdisciplinary learning. The Steers Center will house the D’Amour Center for Faith, Service and Justice, an innovation lab, a digital analytics lab, flexible classrooms, group study and breakout spaces, a student center and cafe and the school store.