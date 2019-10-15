Home Newsmakers Gingerbread house competition at Simsbury Free Library

The annual Gingerbread House Competition returns to the Simsbury Free Library on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. when students, community members, regional artisans and bakers design culinary creations for the town-wide holiday celebration. 

Other events hosted by the Simsbury Free Library include Drop In Genealogy and the monthly Drop In Book Club Nov. 9 and Nov. 12; and a narrated slide presentation by Robert Joseph Belletzkie, who will answer questions about local railroad history on Nov. 14.

 

For more information, visit simsburyfreelibrary.org or call 860-408-1336.

