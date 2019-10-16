Reported $268M acquisition of Barneys could result in new Greenwich location

Plans are reportedly afoot to acquire the bankrupt Barneys New York chain and open new stores, including one in Greenwich.

Authentic Brands Group LLC – a New York City-based brand management company whose holdings range from Juicy Couture and Aéropostale to Sports Illustrated and the likenesses of Muhammad Ali, Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe – is in talks to buy the luxury chain for $268 million and open 41 Barneys shops within existing Saks Fifth Avenue stores, according to a Bloomberg News report.

The report says that the deal could also include opening freestanding Barneys stores in a number of locations, including Greenwich.

Barneys filed for bankruptcy protection in August and said it would close 15 of its 22 stores.

The only other bidder for Barneys is Hilldun Corp., a financial group based in Manhattan. Barneys could name its preferred suitor as early as this week.