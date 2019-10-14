Michelin Guide to cover Westchester restaurants

Without naming names, the Michelin Guide, which honors significant gourmet restaurants with a series of stars, has announced that its newest edition of its guide for the New York City area will be recognizing “the evolution of gastronomy and culinary talent in Westchester County.”

The guidebook has had the title, “The Michelin Guide New York City.” The new edition is expanding to become “The Michelin Guide New York City & Westchester County.”

On Oct. 11, Gwendal Poullennex, international director of the Michelin Guides, said, “Inspectors were particularly impressed by the technique and highest quality of ingredients that they discovered during multiple visits to the area. Our move into Westchester County is a natural progression from restaurants in the city to those a short drive away.”

The publication is expected to announce selection of the establishment or establishments in Westchester that have been awarded a star or stars on Oct. 21. The release date for the 2020 edition of the New York City area guide is Oct. 23.

2020 marks the 15th year that it has published the New York City edition in its series of guides. Michelin started publishing its guides 120 years ago. It has 32 editions worldwide.

The Michelin Guide offers a selection of the best restaurants in each category of comfort and price. Establishments are awarded one, two or three stars. Others are mentioned in the guide as good places to go even though they do not receive stars.

In the 2019 New York City edition, three-star restaurants included Eleven Madison Park, Le Bernardin, Masa, Per Se and Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, all located in Manhattan.