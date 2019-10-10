Poll finds CT voters not eager to embrace ‘Medicare for All’

The concept of “Medicare for All” being raised by several candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination for president is not gaining traction with Connecticut voters, according to a poll conducted by Sacred Heart University’s Institute for Public Policy in partnership with the Hartford Courant.

In a survey of 1,000 Connecticut residents conducted between Sept. 17 and Oct. 2, 73.8% respondents admitted that they were “very” or “somewhat” aware of the “Medicare for All” term. However, 38.3% of respondents stated their opposition to a single taxpayer-financed national health care system and 46.7% said they were either “strongly” or “somewhat” opposed to moving to a “Medicare for All” if it meant that all private health insurance would be prohibited in favor of a federally administered program.

There was more popularity among the survey’s respondents concerning another policy proposal touted by Democratic contenders for their party’s presidential nomination. When asked if they supported a plan to eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt for middle- and lower-income Americans, 60.9% of residents said they either felt “strongly” or “somewhat” in support the plan. To help fund this kind of initiative, another 58% said they either “strongly” or “somewhat” supported a plan to raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for all public colleges becoming “debt free” for students.

As for the presidential race in 2020, the survey proposed match-ups between the leading Democratic contenders and President Trump. The highest share of respondents favored former Vice President Joe Biden (52.2%) over Trump (33.3%), followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (51.1% percent over 35% for Trump) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (48.8% over 35% for Donald Trump).