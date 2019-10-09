Signature Bank tops three categories in Law Journal survey

Signature Bank, which has private client offices in New Rochelle, White Plains and Greenwich, has been voted number one in the categories of business bank, private bank and attorney escrow services by readers of the New York Law Journal and participating members of the New York legal community.

Results of the publication’s “Best of” survey for 2019 were published in its Oct. 7 issue.

The Law Journal started doing surveys in the bank categories in 2010. Signature bank has been voted best business bank five times. It was number one in the private bank category three times and number one in the attorney escrow services category five times.

Joseph J. DePaolo, the bank’s president and CEO, said, “The law firms we serve have come to rely on the level of care and attention to detail we provide. We are honored they took time to cast their votes for Signature Bank.”

Signature’s high ranking in the survey earned it a place in the New York Law Journal’s Hall of Fame.

Signature Bank began operations in May 2001. It has grown to $48.88 billion in assets.