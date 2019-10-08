Officials mark opening of The Printhouse in New Rochelle

According to Philip Watkins, principal of Megalith Capital Management, developer of The Printhouse at 165 Huguenot St. in New Rochelle, more than 20% of the apartments were leased as of a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the formal opening of the mixed-use building.

“We launched our leasing efforts earlier this summer and have received great feedback from current and prospective tenants,” he said. Tenants started moving in during August.

New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson, City Manager Charles B. Strome III and Luiz Aragon, the city’s commissioner of development, led the delegation of city officials attending the Oct. 4 event. “This grand opening expands the range of highest-quality, modern housing options for current and future residents of our community,” Bramson said.

The Printhouse is a 6-story, 71-unit building with 3,000 square feet of retail space on the ground-floor. There are 64 market-rate apartments with an additional seven units classified as affordable. There is a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Ground breaking for the 68,000-square-foot building took place in August 2017. Building features include a rooftop terrace, resident lounge, fitness center and covered surface parking.

Aragon said the event signified the continued momentum of the downtown revitalization program underway in new Rochelle, with 31 projects encompassing 6 million square feet and more than 5,000 housing units approved. Eleven of those projects are under construction.

“Additionally, the six-story building demonstrates the diverse scale of projects in the development pipeline for Huguenot Street specifically, with numerous high-rise and boutique projects either approved or currently underway,” Aragon said.

The name The Printhouse was selected to reflect the history of the site. An office building that had stood on the site was the home to Lloyd Machinery Ltd., which serviced graphic arts machinery, such as bookbinding equipment.

The building was designed by Magnusson Architecture and Planning. Interiors were designed by Gil Even-Tsur Architecture Workshop. The apartments are equipped with smart home technology and an appliance package including a washer and dryer. The developer is promoting views from the apartments of downtown New Rochelle as well as the Long Island Sound and is targeting young professionals as well as downsizing empty nesters. It’s about a 10-minute walk from The Printhouse to the New Rochelle Metro-North Railroad station.