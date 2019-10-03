2020 opening date announced for Legoland New York Resort

Merlin Entertainments has announced a July 4, 2020, opening for its Legoland New York Resort in Goshen.

The 150-acre attraction is being promoted as the company’s largest Legoland theme park, featuring more than 50 rides, shows and attractions spread across seven themed “lands.” Although the opening is nine months away, single-day tickets and annual passes are now being sold on the venue’s website.

“Our park is in high gear and we’re on track for opening,” said John Ussher, Legoland New York senior divisional director. “Buildings are going up, concrete is being poured and construction is buzzing across our site. Ride components, such as the track for our Dragon coaster, are arriving in Goshen to be installed. Our Lego models – more than 15,000 of them – are being shipped to our site from Merlin Magic Making workshops all over the world. This is truly a global effort, with thousands of people working together to build the ultimate Lego theme park destination here in the Hudson Valley.”

The British-based Merlin Entertainments operates more than 130 attractions, 19 hotels and six holiday villages in 25 countries across four continents.