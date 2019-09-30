Amazon to open first Connecticut retail store at SoNo Collection

Amazon plans to open its first Connecticut brick-and-mortar retail outlet in Norwalk’s SoNo Collection mall by the end of the year.

The etail behemoth did not supply details as to when the store, called Amazon 4-star, will open, but it has posted a listing for a store manager at the Norwalk location on its site.

According to the company, its physical 4-star outlets carry “a highly curated selection of products from the top categories across Amazon.com including devices, consumer electronics, toys, games, books, kitchen, home, and more.” The name is meant to indicate that only merchandise rated four stars or higher by Amazon customers will be stocked in the stores.

The company is also finishing construction of its 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in North Haven. Originally scheduled to open during the summer, Amazon now hopes to have that operation – which it says will create 1,800 full-time jobs – open by year’s end.