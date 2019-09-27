Trumbull’s Henry Stern Center receiving $1M from state for renovations

The Henry Stern Center, a 36-unit congregate housing rental project within Trumbull’s Stern Village senior housing development, has received a $1,072,234 million grant from the state to modernize its heating and ventilation systems.

Administered by the Trumbull Housing Authority, the Stern Center is the only Fairfield County site named among 13 low-income housing complexes receiving $13 million from the Community Development Block Grant Small Cities program. The program is administered by Connecticut Department of Housing with funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funds will be used to improve energy efficiency through the purchase of a new boiler, the installation of new individual unit temperature controls and a hallway fresh air ventilation system. The development is also slated to receive living-unit high energy efficient heat pump systems to provide heating and air conditioning to all building spaces, as well as bathroom accessibility improvements.

“This federal funding is essential to low- and moderate-income residents and without these dollars, we would likely be unable to assist as many of our low- and moderate-income residents as they make these kinds of repairs,” Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said.