Liz Nunan named president of Houlihan Lawrence

Changes have been announced in the executive suite at Houlihan Lawrence, which has its headquarters in Rye Brook.

Stephen Myers, who has been serving as the company’s CEO, moves up to become the company’s chairman. His brother, Chris Myers, who had been serving as president of the company, now takes on the role of CEO. The job of president goes to Liz Nunan, a company veteran who had been serving as the company’s COO.

In discussing Nunan’s promotion to president, Stephen Meyers said, “She thoroughly embodies Houlihan Lawrence’s core values. Liz has played a significant role in the evolution of our organization into what it is today, and she is the perfect person to lead us through the next phase of our growth.”

Nunan said, “Stepping into the role of president is humbling and brings great joy as this company means so much to me. Houlihan Lawrence has been my home for 20 years, and I intend to put my passion for this business to work for our team.”

Nunan began her career with Fox and Lazo Realtors in Philadelphia before moving to New York and joining Houlihan Lawrence where she headed the company’s Global Business Development team for about 20 years. She is a licensed real estate broker and has served on the board of directors for the National Association of Realtors since 2006. From 2014 through 2017 she was on the board of directors of the Hudson Gateway MLS. She became COO at Houlihan in 2018.

Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway and the parent company of Houlihan Lawrence, praised Nunan’s knowledge of the real estate industry and leadership qualities. “I am confident that the company is well-positioned for future growth under her leadership,” Blefari said. HomeServices announced its acquisition of Houlihan Lawrence in 2017.

The real estate brokerage was founded in Bronxville in 1888 and has grown to include 30 offices and more than 1,300 agents serving Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia, Ulster and Greene counties in New York and Fairfield and Litchfield Counties in Connecticut.