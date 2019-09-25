Linda McMahon named one of most powerful women in politics

Linda McMahon has been named one of Fortune magazine’s “25 Most Powerful Women in Politics,” some five months after resigning as the administrator of the Small Business Administration.

The former WWE CEO, twice-unsuccessful candidate for the U.S. Senate, and Greenwich resident made the list for becoming chairman of America First Action, a pro-Trump Super PAC, three days after her resignation from the SBA took effect.

America First Action “has raked in $9 million so far in the 2020 cycle – $1 million of which was McMahon’s own money,” Fortune noted. “If its efforts pay off and Trump wins another term, McMahon will have accrued serious clout with the administration come Inauguration Day.”

McMahon is married to Vince McMahon, the majority owner, chairman and CEO of WWE and the founder of Alpha Entertainment, the holding company of the XFL football league. Both are headquartered in Stamford.

As opposed to most such lists, which rank people and companies in terms of wealth, power, influence and the like, the 25 women on the Fortune tally are grouped into such categories as elected officials, appointees, influencers and “the money,” to which McMahon belongs.

Others on the list include Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi; Democratic Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris; Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Republican New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik; U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; and Ivanka Trump.

