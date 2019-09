Building next to Fairfield train station sells for $850K

A 2-story building at 78 Unquowa Place in downtown Fairfield next to the train station has sold for $850,000.

The 0.32-acre property will be used as a short-term rental while the new owners obtain approvals for future development, according to Angel Commercial Senior Vice President Brett A. Sherman, who represented the buyer in the transaction.

Additional details were not available.