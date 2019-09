Through Nov. 18 Clay Art Center presents “The Endangered Species Project,” the fourth core exhibit in its year-long gallery focus titled “Animal Instinct,” which explores the animal kingdom. Potter Julia Galloway creates urns for near-extinct animals to bring awareness to the human effect on the natural environment. Each exhibiting plate depicts an endangered animal from…

This content is for Westfair Online members only. Please Sign in / Join to view this content. Become a member by Registering Here . If you would prefer to start with a 12 week free trial, Click Here

Non members are only allowed 10 clicks per month