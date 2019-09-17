Construction completed on $60M White Plains Institute for Rehabilitation and Healthcare

Construction has been completed on the $60 million White Plains Institute for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, a 110,000-square-foot, 5-story rehabilitation and skilled nursing community.

Work on the project at 116 Church St. in White Plains – a joint venture between The Congress Cos. and Consigli Construction Co., both of Massachusetts – began in 2017.

The institute consists of 42 beds for Alzheimer’s patients, 42 long-term care beds and 76 beds for seniors who need special rehabilitation services.

It also includes two full gyms/rehabs, one solely dedicated to its short-term rehab residents; activity programs; 24-hour care; and a specially designed dementia/memory care living neighborhood. Other amenities include underground parking, community spaces on each floor, barber/beauty salon, and multiple dining facilities.

The institute is owned by White Plains Health Care Properties of Peabody, Massachusetts, and was designed by The Architectural Team of Chelsea, Massachusetts. It will be operated by Epic Healthcare, based in Croton-on-Hudson, whose other facilities include Sky View Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Croton-on-Hudson, Water View Hills in Purdys and Middletown Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Orange County.

Residents are scheduled to begin arriving at the facility in the fall.