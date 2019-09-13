Aubuchon Hardware to open store in Monroe

Regional retail chain Aubuchon Hardware has leased 10,619 square feet of space at Bart Center at 590 Main St. in Monroe.

Aubuchon, which plans to move into the space in the late fourth quarter, is replacing Stepney Hardware, which closed in January after 60 years.

Based in Westminster, Massachusetts, the Aubuchon chain has roughly 105 stores throughout Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Founded by William E. Aubuchon in 1908, the retailer is the oldest family-owned and managed hardware store chain in the U.S.

SCRE was the exclusive tenant broker representing the retailer in the transaction.