Unger Enterprises Inc. a worldwide manufacturer of professional cleaning and maintenance tools, has signed a long-term lease for 76,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space at 650 Long Beach Blvd. in Stratford.

Unger, founded in Germany in 1964, also has offices in the U.K. and France, in addition to a location in Bridgeport.

Brett A. Sherman, senior vice president of Angel Commercial LLC in Southport, represented the tenant in this transaction.