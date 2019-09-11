Greenwich Concours d’Elegance sold to auto insurance firm

The Greenwich Concours d’Elegance, an annual classic car event, has been acquired by Hagerty Group LLC, an automobile insurance and community for automotive enthusiasts headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996 and held at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park, the Greenwich Concours is a three-day event featuring American and European classic cars in a judging competition, parade and auction. USA Today has cited the Greenwich Concours as one of the five top car events in the nation.

Hagerty stated that it planned to add new features to next year’s event, including “Ride and Drives” that put people in older cars and the Hagerty Driving Experience that teaches young people the increasingly obsolete art of operating a stick shift. The company also operates the Hagerty Drivers Club for classic car lovers, publishes a magazine and newsletter aimed at this hobby demographic and maintains DriveShare, a peer-to-peer enthusiast vehicle rental marketplace.

“Car people love concours events and this is one of the absolute best,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty and a longtime judge for the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. “We think we can take it to a whole new level by adding immersive, experiential elements that appeal to a broader swath of the car community, including younger fans.”