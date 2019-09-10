Anne Diamond named president of Bridgeport Hospital

Anne Diamond is the new president of Bridgeport Hospital, following an extensive national search.

The news arrives nearly a year after former President William Jennings exited Bridgeport to become president and CEO of Reading (Pennsylvania) Hospital. Michael Ivy, who served as interim president and CEO since Jennings’ departure, will assume a new role as deputy chief medical officer of Yale New Haven Health, to which Bridgeport Hospital is a member.

For the past two years, Diamond has been president of Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, where she will continue through Oct. 25. She is credited with being instrumental in improving Day Kimball’s operating performance and positioning the hospital to successfully integrate with system partner Prospect Healthcare, which currently owns Waterbury, Manchester and Rockville General Hospitals in Connecticut.

Before joining Day Kimball in 2017, Diamond spent seven years at UConn Health’s John Dempsey Hospital, four of those years as CEO. While at Dempsey, she is credited with increasing volume, improving operating performance and garnering numerous recognitions for the organization through improvements in patient care quality and patient experience.

“Anne brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Bridgeport Hospital,” said hospital board of trustees Chair John Falconi, “and we are looking forward to leveraging that expertise to further improve on all the great work in patient experience and safety that has come before her.”