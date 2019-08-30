Frankies Restaurant bringing hot dogs, casual fare to Brookfield

Frankies Restaurant, a popular chain specializing in hot dogs and other casual fare, is coming to Fairfield County.

The eatery, which currently operates seven restaurants around the state, expects to open in the Brookfield Square Shopping Plaza at 270 Federal Road in October, according to its Facebook page. That space was most recently occupied by Mexican restaurant El Coyote.

The Brookfield location will join three in Waterbury, as well as individual outlets in Naugatuck, Meriden, Plainville and West Haven.