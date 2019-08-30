Darien resident Dan Toscano named chairman of UConn Board of Trustees

Darien resident Dan Toscano has been named chairman of the University of Connecticut’s Board of Trustees by Gov. Ned Lamont.

Toscano is managing director of global leveraged finance at Morgan Stanley & Co. Inc. and formerly served as chairman of the UConn Foundation, the school’s philanthropic endeavor.

Toscano graduated from UConn in 1987 with a bachelor of sciences degree in finance – he later earned his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania – and served on the search committees that recruited Thomas Katsouleas as UConn’s president and Scott Roberts to be the CEO of the UConn Foundation.

He is also a member of the UConn School of Business Dean’s Advisory Cabinet and was previously on the Athletics Fundraising Steering Committee and the UCF Campaign Steering Committee. Toscano was inducted in the UConn School of Business Hall of Fame in 2006 and was a commencement speaker for the school in 2013.

“In order to be successful in a 21st century economy, it is essential that our state’s schools and universities strongly connect themselves with the business community,” said Lamont in a statement. “My appointment of Dan Toscano as chair of the UConn Board of Trustees should be seen as a step forward to strengthen this bond.”