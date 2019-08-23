Sacred Heart University to offer Transfer Tickets for community college students

Sacred Heart University has become the first independent institution in Connecticut to offer Transfer Tickets to enable community college students with associate degrees to pursue a bachelor’s degree without losing credits or requiring extra coursework.

Transfer Tickets are a Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) program for students attending community colleges that want to continue undergraduate studies at either the state universities or Charter Oak College. Sacred Heart University plans to work with CSCU to establish Transfer Tickets to accommodate students majoring in social work, finance, business economics and computer science, with more to follow. Prior to working with CSCU, the university accommodated transfer students majoring in psychology, biology, communications, media arts, English and history.

This new agreement will become part of the New England Board of Higher Education’s New England Independent College Transfer Guarantee that is being developed in Connecticut in partnership with the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges.

“The university revised its transfer policy years ago to make it one of the most accommodating in Connecticut,” said Rupendra Paliwal, Sacred Heart University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. “This new agreement is an important step in ensuring that earning a degree from Sacred Heart is as accessible and simple as possible for community college graduates.”