Nuvance Health unleashes branding campaign to publicize new identity

To mark the creation of Nuvance Health, the nonprofit health care system formed by the merger of the Western Connecticut Health Network and Health Quest Systems Inc. today unveiled its new brand with an advertising campaign, a new system URL, nuvancehealth.org, and new social media pages.

The brand is designed to underscore Nuvance’s mission to deliver more convenient, accessible and affordable care throughout the region, the company said.

Nuvance Health was formed in April. The system’s seven hospitals and 2,600 doctors serve an area that encompasses about 1.5 million residents.

“Coming together to become one health system gives us a tremendous opportunity to redefine how we provide care by improving on traditional health care experiences and elevating our ability to connect our communities with an expanded care network,” Nuvance CEO Dr. John Murphy said.

As part of the Nuvance Health branding, keeping the names of the hospitals – Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, all in New York, and Sharon Hospital, New Milford Hospital, Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital in Connecticut – was important recognition of their unique histories and devotion and connectivity to their respective communities, according to the company.

“With our Nuvance Health brand firmly in place, we have an opportunity to create an incredible energy and culture for our new health system, for our employees and for our community,” said Robert Friedberg, president of Nuvance Health. “Our patients have told us they value a health care partner who stands for something beyond what is expected.”

In the coming year, Nuvance Health said it would launch programs and services designed to make health care easier for patients to navigate across the growing health system.