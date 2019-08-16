Former Xerox CEO Jacobson lands new job in California

Jeffrey Jacobson, who was ousted last year as CEO of Xerox, has re-emerged as CEO of Electronics for Imaging Inc., a digital printing technology company headquartered in Fremont, California.

Jacobson’s leadership of Xerox was publicly called into question last year by two of its prominent shareholders, Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, who complained bitterly about his brokering of a proposed acquisition of the Norwalk-based company by Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings. The transaction fell through and Jacobson and Xerox Chairman Robert J. Keegan resigned on May 13, 2018, as a result of the fallout. Jacobson had previously served as president of Xerox’s technology business and global graphic communications operations before taking on the CEO role. Prior to Xerox, he was president and CEO at Presstek, a manufacturer of digital offset printing solutions.

In his new job, Jacobson replaces Bill Muir, who is stepping down to unspecified personal reasons. In a press statement, Jacobson stated Electronics for Imaging’s “portfolio of best-in-class solutions presents an exciting opportunity to drive further growth in high-quality inkjet and integrated, digital workflows.”