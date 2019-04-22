PCSB donates $2,500 to Support Connection

The PCSB Community Foundation recently donated $2,500 to Support Connection, a nonprofit organization based in Yorktown Heights that provides emotional, social and educational support to women, their families and friends affected by breast and ovarian cancer.

The PCSB Community Foundation’s mission is to identify nonprofit organizations within PCSB Bank’s lower Hudson Valley footprint that need financial support and then provide donations.

PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered stock commercial bank serving customers since 1871. It operates from its executive headquarters and offices in Yorktown Heights and 15 branch offices located throughout Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Dutchess counties.