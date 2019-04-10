Home Good Things Happening Westchester Lions and STEM Alliance team up with Sedona Taphouse to support summer...

Lions and STEM Alliance team up with Sedona Taphouse to support summer camp

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE
Counselor Sam Sarkozi with campers from Co-Op Camp, Summer 2018. Photo courtesy Margret Käufer.

The Larchmont-Mamaroneck Lions and the STEM Alliance of Larchmont-Mamaroneck are teaming up with Mamaroneck’s Sedona Taphouse to support the Co-Op Summer Enrichment program, the area’s only summer camp for low-income kids, operating for more than 40 years. 

Each month Sedona Taphouse offers Steak Out for Charity to support a local nonprofit. On every Monday in May, Sedona will support the Co-Op Summer Enrichment Program. Customers can purchase steak lunches or dinners for just $8 and $2 of that purchase will be donated to the Co-Op Program. 

As a service-oriented group, the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Lions works to leverage its organization’s capacity to do more for those in need. For this fund-raiser, the Lions will be providing two matching gift resources to increase the Co-Op donation of $2 per steak to $5 per steak. The additional $3 per steak comes from the local Larchmont-Mamaroneck Lions who will match each Sedona steak with $1 and the Brandel Murphy Foundation from the regional Lions network, which will match each steak purchase with an additional $2. 

For more about Co-Op, including jobs for teens and college students, visit 
coopsummer.org.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here