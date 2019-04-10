Lions and STEM Alliance team up with Sedona Taphouse to support summer camp

The Larchmont-Mamaroneck Lions and the STEM Alliance of Larchmont-Mamaroneck are teaming up with Mamaroneck’s Sedona Taphouse to support the Co-Op Summer Enrichment program, the area’s only summer camp for low-income kids, operating for more than 40 years.

Each month Sedona Taphouse offers Steak Out for Charity to support a local nonprofit. On every Monday in May, Sedona will support the Co-Op Summer Enrichment Program. Customers can purchase steak lunches or dinners for just $8 and $2 of that purchase will be donated to the Co-Op Program.

As a service-oriented group, the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Lions works to leverage its organization’s capacity to do more for those in need. For this fund-raiser, the Lions will be providing two matching gift resources to increase the Co-Op donation of $2 per steak to $5 per steak. The additional $3 per steak comes from the local Larchmont-Mamaroneck Lions who will match each Sedona steak with $1 and the Brandel Murphy Foundation from the regional Lions network, which will match each steak purchase with an additional $2.

For more about Co-Op, including jobs for teens and college students, visit

coopsummer.org.