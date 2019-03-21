Centre Avenue building in New Rochelle sold to parking garage company

A building formerly used as a dry-cleaning facility at 27 Centre Ave. in New Rochelle has been sold to the Manhattan Parking Systems Garage Corp., according to Greiner-Maltz Realty Advisors LLC.

Greiner-Maltz associate Paul Pallett and principal broker Ayall Schnazer handled the transaction. The price was not disclosed.

At one time, a linen supply and apparel rental company, Apparel Plus Textile Rental, had been in the building. Greiner-Maltz said that the new owner, which also operates under the name Manhattan Parking Group, intends to lease the building to a business that could benefit from its proximity to the New Rochelle Metro-North train station and easy access to Interstate 95. It said the new owner has already begun the process of refurbishing the building. The real estate brokerage said that the building had been owned by the same family for more than 50 years.

The 32,000-square-foot building is on a parcel of land fronting on three streets: Centre Avenue, Relyea Place and Bartels Place. Behind it is a paved area adjacent to the Metro-North railroad tracks. When viewed from the streets, a single story is visible. From the rear, two stories are visible.

Pallett said of the transaction, “With over 35 years of experience working the lower Westchester market, I am proud of playing a part in the revitalization of downtown New Rochelle.”