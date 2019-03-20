Pace Law honors two with Distinguished Service Award at Leadership Dinner

The Pace University Elisabeth Haub Law School held its 24th annual Law Leadership Dinner at the Westchester Country Club on March 7. Dennis Kenny of the law school’s Board of Visitors and former senior vice president and general counsel of Transamerica Leasing Inc., and Christopher B. Fisher, managing partner, Cuddy & Feder LLP, were presented with this year’s Distinguished Service Award.

Established in 1995, the award honors individuals or organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the legal community. Through sponsorships and a journal produced for the event, funds are raised that help to underwrite the law school’s academic programs, faculty and students.

Pace University’s Elisabeth Haub School of Law (Pace Law) offers Juris Doctorate and Master of Law degrees in both environmental and international law, as well as a series of joint degree programs. The school, housed on the Pace campus in White Plains, opened its doors in 1976 and has more than 8,000 alumni around the world.