Westchester Biotech Project to host summit on March 27

White Plains-based Westchester Biotech Project will be hosting Innovation in Research 2019 on March 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Westchester Community College.

Keynote speaker Evripidis Gavathiotis, an associate professor in biochemistry and medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, will discuss some novel treatments for cancer. His research focuses on cell death and cell survival processes, “which play an important role in human physiology, contributing to cancer and several age-related diseases,” according to a press release. His efforts have focused on “critical protein-protein interactions and understanding their mechanisms.”

The event will include an awards breakfast, an update on the Westchester County Biotech Blueprint, symposium with scientific presentations, career workshop for students and young investigators and an investors “fireside chat.”

Founded by Michael Welling and Joanne Gere, the Westchester Biotech Project is a nonprofit organization that brings together researchers, engineers, physicians, data scientists, and life science professionals to facilitate medical and scientific breakthroughs. The nonprofit said in a statement that it is “playing a key role in developing Westchester County as a life science hub.”

It recently announced its partnership with Dr. Philippe Salphati, president and CEO of AYA Consulting (Tefen Group), to create Westchester Biotech Project Europe. Located at Sophia Antipolis, a 6,000-acre technology campus near Nice, France, Sophia Antipolis is an R&D and technology startup hub with 2,500 companies, 4,500 researchers and 5,500 students from more than 64 countries.

For more information, westchesterbiotechproject.org.