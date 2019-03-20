Bradley Airport reveals funding plan for $210M transportation center project

The Connecticut Airport Authority plans to use revenue bonds to finance its long-gestating $210 million ground transportation center at Bradley International Airport.

The new center, which will include a new consolidated rental car and ground transportation facility with 830 parking spaces, will house all rental car companies in one location. As previously reported, construction is expected to begin this year – probably by late summer – and is scheduled to conclude in 2022.

The revenue bonds will be repaid by customer facility charges, which will be derived from customers renting cars at the new facility, according to Fitch Ratings, which recently reviewed the Airport Authority’s financing plan.