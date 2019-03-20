Home Aviation Bradley Airport reveals funding plan for $210M transportation center project

Bradley Airport reveals funding plan for $210M transportation center project

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE

The Connecticut Airport Authority plans to use revenue bonds to finance its long-gestating $210 million ground transportation center at Bradley International Airport.

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

The new center, which will include a new consolidated rental car and ground transportation facility with 830 parking spaces, will house all rental car companies in one location. As previously reported, construction is expected to begin this year – probably by late summer – and is scheduled to conclude in 2022.

The revenue bonds will be repaid by customer facility charges, which will be derived from customers renting cars at the new facility, according to Fitch Ratings, which recently reviewed the Airport Authority’s financing plan.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here