Two leases signed at 535 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk

A pair of leasing transactions have been closed at 535 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk, according to Sean Cahill, principal and managing director of Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office.

Best Friends Pet Care Inc. has agreed to lease 2,368 square feet of office space for its regional offices. The company runs a pet-care service and has 30 boarding facilities in 15 states. Jackie Durels of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant in the transaction.

KenCast Inc., a content delivery service, agreed to an extension of its lease at the building where it has 5,486 square feet. It has been a tenant since 2011. Paul Kauffman and Mark Jacobs of JLL represented the tenant in that transaction.

In September 2018, Hanover Norwalk Investors LLC, an affiliate of Hanover Real Estate Partners of Greenwich, bought the building. Since then it has gone about upgrading the property and making improvements to overall building management.

Hanover named Avison Young as the exclusive leasing agent for the building in December. Christopher Grundy and James Searl are also on the Avison Young team representing the new owners of the property.

Other tenants at the 170,000-square-foot building include Crius, UBM, Northwestern Mutual and Belvoir.