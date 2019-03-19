Patricia B. Murphy, who operated Ridgefield’s consignment retailer Bring N Buy and Bring N Buy, Too, for more than three decades, passed away at the age of 76.

Murphy, a native of Philadelphia and a graduate of Pennsylvania’s Immaculata College, moved to Ridgefield in the late 1970s and began working at Bring N Buy and Bring N Buy, Too, in 1982 as a sales associate. Three years later, she bought the business from Carol Mattei, the store’s founder. Murphy’s daughter, Tina Hassenstein, became a co-owner in 2004.

Located at 590 Danbury Road, Bring ‘N Buy and Bring N Buy, Too, opened in 1972 and is considered to be Connecticut’s oldest operating consignment store. The store offers designer women’s clothing from brands including Gucci, Burberry, Coach, Kate Spade, Louis Vuitton and Ralph Lauren, as well as children’s apparel.