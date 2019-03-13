L Catterton sells CorePower Yoga to private equity firm

L Catterton, a Greenwich-based private equity firm, has announced its sale of CorePower Yoga, the nation’s largest privately held chain of yoga studios, to TSG Consumer Partners, a San Francisco-headquartered private equity firm. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CorePower Yoga was founded in 2002 and operates about 200 studios in 23 states and the District of Columbia. The company does not have any locations in Westchester or Fairfield County. L Catterton initially invested in CorePower Yoga in 2013, when the chain consisted of 80 studios in 12 states. CorePower Yoga is part of L Catterton’s portfolio of fitness companies that includes Peloton, Classpass, Equinox, the Latin American fitness club chain Bodytech and the China-based fitness facilities and services operator Will’s Group.

“L Catterton’s deep experience in fitness and extensive strategic and operational expertise made them the ideal partner for CorePower Yoga as we evolved nearly every facet of the company to better serve our passionate and growing community,” said Eric J. Kufel, CEO of CorePower Yoga. “We look forward to the future as we strive to share the benefits of yoga with even more people, continue on our strong growth trajectory and enter this new chapter.”