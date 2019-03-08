Darien’s m+ funds names Brad Berggren as COO

Darien financial services fund m+ funds has appointed Brad Berggren as its chief operating officer.

Prior to joining m+ funds, Berggren was the founder, CEO and CIO of Westport-based Parametric Risk Advisors, an institutional and high-net worth equity option registered investment advisor, where he guided the firm’s asset growth. Prior to Parametric, he served as the COO of Bank of America’s Equity Financial Products Division and as a Managing Director at Bear Stearns.

Additionally, he was a founder and a Managing Partner of Finance IQ, a technology enabled financial learning and consulting firm.

m+ funds is the marketing brand for Alaia Capital, an independent financial services firm.