15 of Fairfield County’s wealthiest on Forbes’ 2019 Billionaires list

Fifteen of Fairfield County’s richest business professionals found their way on Forbes’ 2019 edition of The World’s Billionaires, which highlights 2,153 individuals with a net worth of $1 billion or higher.

Ray Dalio, founder of the Westport-based Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, was the highest-ranking Connecticut resident on the list. At No. 57, Dalio carried a net worth of $18.4 billion. On last year’s list, Dalio ranked No. 67 with a net worth of $17.7 billion.

Steve Cohen of Stamford-based Point72 Asset Management ranked 101st and had the second-highest net worth in Connecticut at $12.9 billion. Darien’s Andreas Halvorsen, co-founder and of the hedge fund Viking Global Investors, was ranked 568th with a net worth of $3.7 billion. Among the other financial executives on the list were the three co-founders of Greenwich’s AQR Capital Management: Clifford Asness, David Kabiller and John Liew, who enjoyed net worth totals of $3.1 billion, $1 billion and $1 billion, respectively. A first-time Connecticut addition to the list was Greenwich’s Christian Haub, CEO of Tengelmann Group, with an estimated net worth is $2.3 billion.

Vince McMahon, CEO of Stamford-based WWE, recorded a net worth $3.2 billion for a 691st ranking. McMahon’s wife, Linda McMahon, works as the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration in the administration of one-time weekend Greenwich resident Donald Trump, who jumped from being the 766th-richest person in the world last year to the 715th-richest this year despite maintaining the same $3.1 billion. And the 88-year-old Peter Buck, who co-founded the Subway sandwich shop chain, was the oldest billionaire from Connecticut on the list, with a net worth of $1.6 billion and a 1,425th ranking. Buck, a Danbury resident, was the only Fairfield County member of the list who does not live in Greenwich.

This year’s Forbes list saw a record-number of 71 members who were under the age of 40. Kylie Jenner, the 21-year-old reality television star and cosmetics entrepreneur, was the youngest billionaire ever to be cited by Forbes for the list. As for the top 10, Forbes cited Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Bernard Arnault and family, Carlos Slim Helu and family, Amancio Ortega, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Bloomberg and Larry Page.