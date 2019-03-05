Online grocer FreshDirect expanding delivery services in Fairfield County

Online grocer FreshDirect is expanding its service in Connecticut to Fairfield, Norwalk, Southport and Westport.

The moves represent the company’s first round of expansion since moving to its new headquarters in the South Bronx last year. To underscore that, FreshDirect is offering free delivery to new customers throughout March.

The firm is also now offering a same-day delivery service enabling customers to place a FreshDirect order before 10 a.m. and receive it later that evening. Same-day service will be available throughout Manhattan by March 11, with Brooklyn and Westchester County to be added soon.

Along with the Fairfield County announcement, the company said it is expanding its reach in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area, with further geographic expansion planned for late 2019 and early 2020.