Westport money manager launches Center for Retirement and Investment Planning

Vern Hayden, a longtime financial planner and money manager, has launched The Center for Retirement and Investment Planning at 55 Greens Farms Road in Westport.

Hayden, who specializes in working with people near or in retirement, was with Hayden Wealth Management at nearby 830 Post Road East for 30 years.

With a five-person team of investment and financial planning professionals and support staff, the new company is dedicated to providing personal service and attention to each client, according to Hayden.

Hayden was one of the founders in 1992 of the National Endowment for Financial Education, which he served as chairman for two years. NEFE was the parent of the College for Financial Planning, which created the Certified Financial Planner designation – a title he has held since 1978. He was also on the CFP Board of Standards for three years and helped create the first standards for CFPs.