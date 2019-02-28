Kosher supermarket Seasons reopening in Scarsdale

Independent kosher supermarket chain Seasons, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year before being bought by a Brooklyn firm, will hold a grand-reopening event on March 3 at its Scarsdale location.

The 12,000-plus-square-foot store, located in the Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center at 1104 Wilmot Road, had closed in the wake of the bankruptcy filing last September; at that time, the chain listed more than $40 million in debt. Earlier this month, the Seasons chain was acquired by Brooklyn’s Maramont Corp. for an undisclosed amount.

Among the store’s attractions are an on-site butcher, a gourmet deli counter, a fish and sushi corner, a hot food section, and a bakery. The March 3 event will include gourmet food tastings, giveaways, and activities for children.